Letter to the editor: Trump has done nothing but lie about virus outbreak

A recent letter stated that Trump has dealt with COVID-19 in an immediate, straightforward and forthright manner.

Jan. 22: “No. Not (worried) at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

Jan. 24: “It will all work out well.”

Jan. 28: “Johnson & Johnson to create coronavirus vaccine.”

Jan. 30: “We have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five. And those people are all recuperating successfully.”

Jan. 31: “Well, we pretty much shut it down coming in from China.” (14,000 cases worldwide)

Early February: Refuses to use World Health Organization testing kits.

Feb. 10: Says warm weather will kill the virus

Feb. 19: “I think the numbers are going to get progressively better as we go along.”

Feb. 23: “(The virus is) very much under control. … We had 12, at one point. And now they’ve gotten very much better. Many of them are fully recovered.” (79,000 cases worldwide)

Late February: Mocks CNN and MSNBC for “panicking markets.” Blames “the Democrat policy of open borders” for the virus. Blames an Obama administration regulation for slowing the production of test kits. (untrue)

Feb. 26: Says our cases are going down, not up.

Feb. 29: Says a vaccine will be available quickly and praises his administration for its quick response.

March 2: “It’s very mild,” he told Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

March 7: “I’m not concerned at all.”

March 10: “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

In January, Trump was briefed by intelligence committees about the severity.