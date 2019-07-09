 Letter to the editor: Trump speech cartoon 100% off base | SummitDaily.com

Letter to the editor: Trump speech cartoon 100% off base

Opinion | July 9, 2019

William K. Rosenberry
Arlington, Texas

Well, you missed it again! Prejudging the president’s Fourth speech leads to a cartoon that is 100% off base from the reality of yesterday. (Cartoon published on Page 11A of the July 5 Summit Daily News.)

Might want a cartoon that shows a wonderful event yesterday that focused on our history and greatness as a country.

