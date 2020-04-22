Letter to the editor: Trump’s immigration tweet meant to divert attention from crisis

We have been receiving panicked calls and emails from our community members regarding Trump’s recent tweet threatening to shut down immigration. In the face of growing criticism about his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, it was only a matter of time before Trump resorted to distraction and fear mongering.

Since this announcement came via a 140-character tweet, there are no details regarding actual plans to stop immigration, because this is not policy. Rather, Trump is diverting attention from the crisis at hand, attention that should be focused on the health and safety of our communities.

If this tweet were actually turned into a policy, the administration will have pushed past the brink of what our Constitution permits. The power of the president is not unlimited, and if the administration were to attempt a power grab of this magnitude, it would be far beyond anything that has ever been attempted in our lifetime. We are tired of polarization and division; we will not allow politicians to sow fear and mistrust. Now is the time to believe scientists and pathologists, not those who are worried about staying in the seat of power at all costs.