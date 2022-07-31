Letter to the Editor: Trump’s lies about the election are a clear threat to our country’s independence

There is something to be said for America being the light to the world as an example of democracy. (Please, I know that we are a republic).

Few will deny that Russia hasn’t tried to exacerbate divisions within American society. Ironically, however, that very democratic stature also has been attacked from within.

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 has proven just how corrosive “The Big Lie” can be, especially as it was applied to our electoral processes. It is absolutely the case that Donald Trump attempted a coup in this country through his “Stop the Steal” lies.

It is absolutely the case that violent elements stirred up by the former president attacked the Capitol of our nation and tried to find and lynch the sitting vice president, Mike Pence. It is also absolutely the case that there are Trump-inspired red states whose Legislatures now are attempting to give themselves the power to overturn the popular vote in their states if they don’t like the outcome of forthcoming elections. Whether this present U.S. Supreme Court would deem that undemocratic ploy unconstitutional is highly questionable given their recent stances on precedent and the First Amendment.

America will be an example of democracy only when it reinstitutes its respect for truth. Much depends on the media. More might depend on the reformation of campaign finance laws because as long as political action committees and exceptionally well-heeled lobbyists can continue to contribute and wield the millions and millions that they do, Americans will probably continue to have the best government money can buy.

No Congress will ever vote this system out for cleaner, less materially corrupted elections. Of this we can all be sure. But will we even continue to have our one-person, one vote system? That which is still democratic in our country depends on it.