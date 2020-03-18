Letter to the editor: Trump’s quick action likely saved thousands of American lives

Thank you Rabbi Joel Schwartzman for your letter March 13. It was packed with lies and hate, but I thank you because it leaves no doubt where you stand.

The rabbi began his lies with the one about the CDC being gutted. It wasn’t. It is noteworthy that under the previous administration, a sizable portion of the agency’s budget was shoveled overseas to countries that may or may not share America’s interests and values. I suspect the latter. Another lie is that the buck stops at the president’s desk. The 2009 H1N1 swine flu outbreak infected 61 million Americans, with around 12,500 deaths. It would appear that in the rabbi’s world, the buck only stops at the president’s desk when the president is a Republican.

A day does not go by that I don’t thank the Lord that made me that we have President Donald Trump. His quick, decisive action in instituting a travel ban on China likely saved thousands of American lives. He was thanked by the left with venomous charges of “racism” and “xenophobia.” Incompetent? Trump quickly brought together a collection of talent that is resulting in the testing we need, and he did it by understanding that the private sector is not evil. I’m pleased that the pharmaceutical industry — Walmart, Target and CVS — is a partner in the effort.

Thank you Trump! God bless you, Vice President Mike Pence, Israel and all who share the values of a free, prosperous world.