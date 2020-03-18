Letter to the editor: Trust in a higher power, clean your hands and help others

Spring outbreak! All ski resorts on the planet might be closed early. Think of ways to do healthy social distancing so you will not become depressed or bored. Start posting on social media about how you can unite with friends by video conferencing. Post ways to show or explain how your social distancing was done with love and fun. Post your list of favorite Netflix or other movie streaming sites.

Share how you can help others in need of attention, i.e., buying groceries or picking up meds for those who are high risk to COVID-19. Post videos of you playing music or practicing healing arts activities (PG-rated please). Think of ways to chill and calm down instead of hoarding canned foods and sanitizer. Conserve on your toilet paper by using both sides. You should know the drill: Trust in a higher power, clean your hands and help others.