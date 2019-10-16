Letter to the editor: Turn off your engine to reduce pollutants

Iturnitoff.com. Turn what off? Want to save a few bucks? Want to help our community? Do you want to be a part of the solutions to saving our planet? Believe the science. Take the pledge. When you can, turn off your engines. For every 10 minutes your engine is off, you’ll prevent one pound of carbon dioxide from being released (carbon dioxide is the primary contributor to global warming). An Environmental Defense Fund report shows that in New York City alone, idling cars and trucks produce 130,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year.

Thanks for reading.