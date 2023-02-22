Letter to the Editor: U.S. Postal Service officials should build housing into post offices

Hello Summit County and all Colorado mountain residents,

Recently the Summit Daily published a Letter to the Editor that exemplifies a typical Democratic Party view that U.S. Postal Service officials could solve the problem that’s affecting many post offices in Colorado’s mountain communities by simply paying U.S. Postal Service Employees higher wages.

Whereas the problem of so many people living in Colorado’s mountain properties either are wealthy residents or residents who bought their property’s before prices for mountain real estate skyrocketed to its current prices who don’t need or want to work for the post office.

Therefore I propose a more logical solution to mountain post office staffing problems, which would be to simply build living spaces inside mountain post offices (with shower possibilities) as most post offices already have bathrooms. Suddenly job applications to work in Post Offices would skyrocket because people could live inside the mountain post offices for around $800 to $1,000 per month with their boarding fees deducted from their paychecks!