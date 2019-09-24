Letter to the editor: Udall was well qualified to give Colorado River climate change talk

My husband and I attended the presentation Sept. 18 on climate change and its impacts on the Colorado River. We are thankful that the High Country Conservation Center organized it and were thrilled at the good attendance. Brad Udall is imminently qualified to do a presentation on water, rivers and climate disasters in the world as well as the impact of climate change here in Colorado. We read with interest the letter from Terry Thoem from Houston (“Many inaccuracies in Colorado River Basin talk,” published Sept. 22 in the Summit Daily News) and in fact we believe he interrupted the presentation to ask what, in our opinion, were “gotcha” questions. We thought Udall did an excellent job of answering questions and keeping his presentation on track. I know Udall’s qualifications, but I don’t see Thoem’s mentioned in his letter.

He raised these questions, and Udall responded to each one and pointed out the factual or contextual inaccuracies of each question. His questions are now listed as “facts” in his letter. Because you don’t like the answers from an expert in the field doesn’t make the information not factual.

We say to High Country Conservation, thank you for all your efforts; and to the young people who attended this presentation and then marched on Friday, bravo! Keep up the good work!