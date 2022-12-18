Letter to the Editor: Ullr Fest was great because of Summit County volunteers, residents

I want to express my thanks to everyone involved with the Ullr Fest shotski event.

I especially want to thank Breckenridge Distillery for their amazing contribution from the shots themselves, shot cups, to the skis, Main Street set up, marketing and the support they give Breckenridge Mountain Rotary Club. Without the help from Litch Polich, Jesse Unruh and their staff, we could not do this event. The funds we raise go back into the community directly to help organizations such as Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Smart Bellies just to name a few.

As the kickoff for Ullr Fest, the shotski has become an iconic event for the local community and once again set a world record. I look forward to next year when the record will once again be broken. I appreciate all the volunteer’s efforts, and, once again, thank you everyone!

