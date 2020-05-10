Letter to the editor: Unemployment is not helping US Army Reserve members
Frisco
I am writing to bring attention to a provision in the pandemic assistance law that is penalizing members of the U.S. Army Reserve.
If you receive a W-2 for more than $2,500 in wages, you are ineligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Therefore, sole proprietors, gig economy workers and those who file a Schedule C but also serve their country as a member of our reserve forces are ineligible for any Pandemic Unemployment Assistance .
No member of the U.S. Army Reserve can afford to live on their reserve pay alone, but because we receive a small paycheck for serving our country, we cannot obtain the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided to other nontraditional workers adversely affected by the pandemic.
None of my clients have been able to pay me for my services since early March. I hoped Pandemic Unemployment Assistance would tide me over. Not so. Because I am a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, I am not eligible for any assistance according to the Colorado Department of Labor.
Please fix this gap on the law!
