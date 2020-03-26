Letter to the editor: Uninsured Coloradans now can enroll through April 3

We’re ready to do our part to help protect the health and well-being of as many Coloradans as possible. Connect for Health Colorado understands that during these trying times, there are still Coloradans who are uninsured.

A new special enrollment period will provide uninsured Coloradans the peace of mind of having health coverage should they need it. The period is especially beneficial to uninsured residents who are determined eligible for financial help through the marketplace or for coverage through Health First Colorado (Medicaid). Uninsured Coloradans must shop and select a plan by April 3 to receive coverage under this COVD-19 special enrollment period.

To sign up for coverage through the marketplace — the only place where residents can qualify for financial help to lower costs — Coloradans can complete an application and select a health insurance plan by:

• Working with a certified enrollment expert at ConnectForHealthCo.com/we-can-help/

• Visiting ConnectFor

HealthCO.com

• Calling 855-752-6749 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

• Talking with a customer service center employee from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Applicants should select the enrollment reason as, “Will lose or lost health insurance and/or have no other health coverage during the COVID-19 outbreak” and input the application date as the qualifying life change event date. Residents who take these steps will not be asked by health insurance companies to provide documentation to verify their eligibility.

As always, Coloradans can sign up for a plan if they experience other qualifying life change events, including loss of job-based and Health First Colorado coverage. Coloradans may be eligible to enroll in a new plan if they experience changes or losses in income, which should be reported to Connect for Health Colorado. Residents who qualify for Health First Colorado or the Child Health Plan Plus program can enroll at any time.