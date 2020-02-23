Letter to the editor: Urge Dillon Town Council to say ‘no’ to Ice Castles contract

Ice Castles is not a fit for Dillon Town Park. A pop-up business with 60-foot towers is not allowed in park zoning.

The proposed 50 tons of ice and 20 million gallons of water would cause too much damage to the park. There is a risk to nearby buildings and homes.

The cost to alter the park’s north end is high — excavation, storm drain, tree removal, landscaping — a big bill for Dillon.

Ice Castles pays no rent to use Town Park for over 220 days — 60% of the year.

It gets a deal on the 10 million gallons of water it uses. In 2018, Dillon waived the water fees. Now its water price is $3 per thousand gallons for the first 1 million gallons per month and then $6 per thousand gallons. Dillon residents pay $5.72-$9.03 per thousand gallons.

Municipal water has costs to diversion, treatment, staffing, storage and delivery. Why is Ice Castles getting such a deal on water when it is estimated to make over $3 million in ticket sales per year (164,000 visitors at $20 per ticket)?

Contracts required Ice Castles to return the park to its prior condition, but 50 tons of ice has created an uneven lawn, poor drainage, damaged irrigation and blighted turf.

Field replacement was estimated at over $78,000. Google Earth shots show damage from 2016-2019.

Did you know the current operation was never approved by the parks department or planning and zoning, and no public hearing was held even though it is a dramatic change in land use?

Ice Castles has proven it will exploit Dillon. It does not stick to contract terms. Urge council to say “no” to any Ice Castles contract.

Send letters to the town clerk: astuckey@townofdillon.com, and ask that they be entered into the Dillon Town Council packet.