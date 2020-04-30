Letter to the editor: US pharmaceutical industry should deliver vaccine

The COVID-19 crisis has become bigger than any of us expected. I’m worried about my parents and my older friends right now — having them shut inside and not being able to visit them. It’s a reality we’ll all have to accept for the time being.

My concern for them and with my own health issues has left me feeling anxious and pining for an answer, the most promising of which is a vaccine. On a personal level, medical advancements have helped me manage the symptoms of high blood pressure. It’s a small testament to the power of our domestic pharmaceutical industry.

On a larger scale, however, the backing of our federal lawmakers would empower the American pharmaceutical industry to deliver on an advanced treatment and vaccine, the only foreseeable end to the plight before us. I encourage Colorado’s congressmen and women to support their progress for the sake of Coloradans like myself, my parents and my friends. I’m afraid we’ll be confined to our homes and our fear until a vaccine is made widely available.