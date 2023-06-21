Letter to the editor: Utopia can only be enforced through mass control, censorship

In a recent letter, Joel Schwartzman stated his support for a society driven by “commutarianism,” where societal rights override individual rights resulting in no violence or even the need to carry a gun for self-protection. All would be taught not to lie or steal. People would cooperate to move society forward, emphasizing truth telling, an abhorrence of conspiracy theories and a great deal of what we see on the internet.

As much as I laud his goals, this describes utopia. The problem with utopia is that it can only be enforced through mass control, censorship and elimination of individual freedom. A lot of the above values have existed in Judeo-Christianity for centuries (except that God vigorously protects the rights of the individual) and yet evil abounds.

Schwarzman’s solution completely ignores the nature of mankind. People are prone to act badly when all constraints and accountability (and God) are removed. Jonathan Haidth, an acclaimed psychologist, in his book “The Righteous Mind,” posed a question to his research subjects, and I paraphrase: given the choice of doing the right thing and never receiving credit for it or doing something bad to others (but beneficial for yourself) and never getting caught, which one would you choose? A significant majority of people chose option two.

Most parents teach their kids not to lie and steal, so why do they anyway? Conspiracy theories are inevitably needed to expose conspiracies, and which “great deal of the internet” would Schwartzman like to censor? Whenever society supersedes the right of individuals one must always ask: Who decides what is good for society? At best you lose constitutional protection for minorities; at worst you end up with totalitarianism where individuals will be eliminated “for the greater good” and for the elites who live the good life.