Letter to the Editor: Vacation rental owners support Keystone incorporation

The Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers enthusiastically supports the Keystone Incorporation efforts, and we encourage other members of our community to do the same.

We believe that the incorporation of Keystone will allow the new town to better set and manage local priorities that impact daily activities for residents and guests. Town-directed management of public safety projects such as the long-awaited Highway 6 pedestrian over-crossing, bike path maintenance and other infrastructure needs will be given the attention that they deserve.

We look forward to engaging with newly elected council members when the time is right to ensure the best interests of all homeowners, businesses and guests in Keystone are considered.