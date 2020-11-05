Letter to the editor: Vail employees are in the mix with the profit motive

Vail Resorts is a publicly traded company, and its investors did not buy stock to lose money and take a tax write-off, which might happen if this ski season goes badly amiss among the corporation’s many far-flung locations.

All their words to the contrary, the company is obviously in new, uncharted territory, attempting to find and walk a fuzzy, fine line that no one fully understands. After all, it’s not as if a local ton-and-a-half moose can blaze a knowing-trail through the forest of still-evolving public health regulations.

As to the points raised by the Vail employees, sadly, their considerations are in the mix with the profit motive.