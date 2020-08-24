Letter to the editor: Proof that Vail Resorts does not care about safety

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz has been in the news preaching “safety is not optional” during the pandemic. Apparently, safety must not apply to wildlife on Peak 6 in that Breckenridge Ski Resort never took down its boundary rope after the ski season. Safety also must not apply to skiers on the upper mountain in that very little terrain ever gets marked for obstacles. Further, safety also must not apply to novice skiers on new terrain in the early season when the rope is first dropped and obstacles lurk under the beautiful inviting powder. Sometimes a novice skier simply cannot handle the thick, deep snow and blows out their knee.

Finally, safety certainly doesn’t apply to Breckenridge Ski Resort’s avalanche control explosives. Why does Summit County allow explosives to be stored on the mountain through the summer fire season? This puts everyone at risk. Summit County and the town of Breckenridge could have multiple Beirut, Lebanon-type explosions on the same day.

I vividly recall the Peak 2 fire in summer 2017. I personally witnessed Breckenridge Ski Resort’s urgent efforts to frantically move their explosives off of Peak 6 (after the Peak 2 fire started). I have documented numerous safety violations associated with their explosives. I can only conclude that no government agencies want to tangle with the 800-pound gorilla until we have our own explosion.

On a final note, I can only conclude that when Katz professes safety, he must be referring to maximizing short-term corporate profits to boost Vail Resorts’ stock price.