Letter to the editor: Vail Resorts has a history of wildlife destruction

Vail Resorts has established itself as an example of greed, misused power and an uncanny ability have its way regardless of wildlife consequences. This is nothing new. The late outdoors and ski columnist for The Denver Post, Charlie Meyers, was a very courageous editorialist. He dared to take on Vail Resorts decades ago as it continued to build, develop and reduce wildlife numbers at an alarming rate. Recalling one of Charlie’s columns, “If you believe as I do that the mountains are sacred …” He would call out Vail. The spins and propaganda regarding Vail’s environmental stewardship are laughable. Their claims insult our intelligence. And now comes the likely end of wild sheep in the Vail Valley at the hands of this company.

With a history of wildlife destruction covering decades, this is too much. Whether for workforce housing or for profit development, why not do the right thing for once, Vail? Build elsewhere. Bighorns are native to Colorado and to be treasured by all. They can withstand many forces of nature, but range destruction is their death knell.

One votes with one’s wallet. I am in a position to vote. On my desk is a list of convention centers considered for future events. I consult on this. These conventions can see attendance of 500-1,000 people. One venue candidate on my list is Keystone which is owned by Vail Resorts. Consider Keystone stricken as it now has a selection chance similar to that of a wild sheep in the Vail Valley. The million bucks or so in revenue per event that Vail will not see is probably a drop in the bucket to them, but it’s a start.

No one has the right to wipe out the last herd of bighorns in this valley. It is unconscionable.