Letter to the editor: Vail Resorts should move explosives during fire season

For the past few weeks, I have been watching the news of wildfires, hoping they will not come near our property in Summit County and also hoping for rain. Then I learned from Richard Himmelstein’s letter that Vail Resorts has been storing avalanche control explosives on the mountains through the summer fire season. This is criminal negligence, putting all residents and tourists of Summit County in grave danger. With the increasingly dry summers and the very high fire danger in the area, this is a disaster waiting to happen.

Vail Resorts is a wealthy company that can well afford to spend a few extra dollars to store these explosives in a safe place in the summer. Imagine the cost in lives and property — not to speak of bad publicity — if an explosion brought a catastrophic fire that wiped out the Summit County ski area. Vail Resorts would be to blame.