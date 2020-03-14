Letter to the editor: Vail Resorts should step up and do the right thing

Vail Resorts is an embarrassment to our community.

After the United States Ski & Snowboard, along with the International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association, canceled events for the remainder of the season, one would think that Vail Resorts would step up and do the right thing.

With many of these events occurring at Vail Resorts properties, one would think they would honor such accompanying cancellations from competitors, coaches, officials and the like – but sadly, no.

The Vail policy is not to do the right thing. Their policy is beholden to stockholders, not to the public who support and compete at these resorts. Vail’s policy is not to refund competitors, coaches, officials and the like. Vail’s policy is only greed.

These events were canceled because of the threat of coronavirus. It isn’t up to me how impending that threat is. For that, we look to our governments, local jurisdictions and, perhaps, our mighty business leaders, as well. Like Vail. Unfortunately for us, Vail does not care.

Dear Vail, how do you care?