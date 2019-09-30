Letter to the editor: Vapers should use common sense

While driving to work in Keystone, I was following a black pickup. Every 15 seconds or so, a huge cloud of smoke emerged from the driver’s side window. This went on from the Summerwood turnoff until the truck turned off the highway. I have no way of knowing what substance the driver was vaping (I have my suspicions), but I do have a pretty good idea of the amount. It was a whole lot. Now, should this person meet an early demise, will it be counted as a vaping related death? Probably, but I’d say it should be counted as a screaming, drooling, blithering, brain-dead idiot death. How about some common sense, people?