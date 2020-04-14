Letter to the editor: View that stay-at-home order should be lifted is selfish

This is in response to Kim McGahey’s letter “Stay-at-home orders should be lifted to create herd immunity.” What a selfish, uncaring, narcissistic stance. Of course, according to McGahey and his so-called experts, the entire world is wrong for quarantining people and trying to beat this horrible virus with as few deaths as possible. Maybe McGahey, like Trump, pays attention to people who have no clue about the subject they are talking about. McGahey and the far right-wing fascist Republicans are looking out for their own self-interests versus the interests of all Americans and all people worldwide. We are so lucky to have Gov. Jared Polis, who cares about and is concerned with all Coloradans. He was out front immediately trying to deal with this virus and may possibly have saved thousands of lives. Here in Summit County, I praise the closing of the ski areas and stopping the influx of people from all over the world from visiting. People in the ski industry were particularly at high risk of getting COVID-19 as a result of the virus being spread through visitors. Thanks to the folks in our government who have made hard decisions to protect the people they are sworn to represent and protect versus Trump who takes no responsibility for his actions and rather blames everyone else for his incompetence and the incompetence to his top “advisors.” Thank goodness for the medical experts like Dr. Fauci.