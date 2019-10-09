Letter to the editor: Virgilli and Hartzell for CMC board of trustees

For the past 20 years, I have been involved with Colorado Mountain College as a student, president of the CMC foundation and currently chair of the CMC board of overseers. In the upcoming CMC board of trustee election, I encourage you to vote for Marianne Virgili and Bob Hartzell. Both are proven community leaders and involved with CMC throughout their careers.

Virgili retired as president of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce. She was instrumental in getting four-year bachelor’s degrees approved by CMC and currently serves on the CMC foundation board. Hartzell is a proven educator and retired after 25 years at CMC. He served as instructor, assistant campus dean, CMC faculty development coordinator and Leadville campus dean.

Thank you for your consideration.