Letter to the editor: Visitors are traveling to Summit, and there is no enforcement

As I walked through Breckenridge on Sunday, three women approached a man and his dog with excitement: “We miss our dogs since we’ve been here.” Many tourists have said that to me when they see me walking my dog. These women raved about how they are enjoying visiting Breck. Really? Why are they here? Where are they staying?

Tourists were all over town Sunday doing the usual picture poses and town gazing. There were also crowds up on Loveland Pass. Enough that they have shut down the parking lots. Colorado State Patrol stated on social media that there were plenty of out-of-state plates crowding the pass, and so there goes another recreation spot that locals can no longer enjoy.

While I don’t support the idiot parades like the recent one in Denver, I am running out of patience for a government that orders me to stay at home and yet won’t enforce the order for out-of-state visitors. I get it! There are plenty of people that live here with out-of-state plates. But there are plenty of people that are short-term renting to visitors right now and doing so with impunity.

Locals should not have to compete with more and more visitors to recreate in the county, especially with the avalanche danger so high. We shouldn’t have our workers at City Market constantly exposed to people who are traveling here. Our COVID-19 count should include fulltime residents only. Does it?

Summit County residents are doing our part. Officials should do more to prevent nonresidents from impairing our recovery. Our reopen plan should be “go out and stay put!” Residents should be able to go out and support our local businesses first without being inundated with visitors. To those still renting short-term, I waive an impertinent finger in your direction!