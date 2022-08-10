Letter to the Editor: Visitors need to slow down while driving roads in Summit County

Jim Tuthill is correct, people driving must slow down. Maybe a more gentle approach?

Living in Aspen, I noticed that Aspenites would do anything to slow down. If they saw a dog about to cross the street, they’d slow down, stop their car, and let the dog cross. But tourists would use the same incident to speed up before the dog would cross.

Tourists are here for only a week. They have to have a hurried life to earn the money to play in our backyard. Can we get them to be more like us locos?

It reminds me of the two American gals in the Louvre in Paris. One turns to the other and says, “Mazzie, we’re in a hurry. So much to see. You read the Guide Book out loud, and I’ll look.”

How to get tourists to slow down, to smell the flowers, and let dogs cross the street? How about Burma Shave signs?

For you “younguns” Burma Shave was a brushless shave cream. They put four or five signs along the highway for tourists speeding along at 40 mph. One read: “Little Willy, modern soul — busted Daddy’s brush and bowl. — Nice work, Willy. — Burma Shave.”

So we could put a series of signs along the highways to Silverthorne or Breckenridge saying: “Little Willy a bit of a flake — told Dad to put on the brake — nice work, Willy — Summit Close Shave.” We could have a contest with a prize to the best “Summit Close Shave” sign. Tourist might smile and get the hint.