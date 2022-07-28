Letter to the Editor: Visitors need to stop trampling vegetation near ice arena

A large area of vegetation along Illinois Creek is completely denuded due to trampling by visitors. That area extends approximately from the Trollstigen Trail to the ice arena — and is on both sides of the stream.

Not only is it unsightly, it reflects poorly on the town of Breckenridge, and it is a source of sediment into Illinois Creek and Blue River. There is no erosion nor sediment control between that large amount of bare ground and Illinois Creek.

That area needs to be mulched and seeded with sediment and erosion control measures in place. Until it is stabilized, it needs to be closed off using ribbon, fencing — or other means — and posted as off limits.

After the ground is stabilized and revegetated, it still should be closed off because if heavy foot traffic is resumed, the same problem will occur in a short time period.

Because that is an aesthetically pleasing and popular area to visit and permanent closing it may not be favorable, then permanent erosion protection is recommended such as artificial turf, pavers, etc. Some people may balk at such measures, but it is certainly much better than unsightly, sediment-producing, bare, trampled ground.