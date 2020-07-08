Letter to the editor: Visitors should follow a few guidelines to help prevent infection

If you’re visiting Summit County this summer — as a guest or second-home owner — here are some tips for easy and safe ways to get settled in and start enjoying your time here during the coronavirus pandemic.

The most important thing is to limit contact, especially during the first 10-14 days of your visit. Our economy depends on visitors like you, but even a few well-intentioned, asymptotic visitors from coronavirus hotspots like Texas, California and Florida could cause a spike in cases here and end the summer season. And our local businesses cannot survive another full shutdown.

You can get almost everything you need – from groceries to bath towels to appliances – while limiting contact. City Market, Lowes, Target and even liquor stores offer online or telephone ordering with curbside, no-contact delivery. Nice people with masks will load all your purchases into your trunk while keeping a safe distance.

If you do go into a store for supplies, please go alone. Couples and groups shopping together increase the risk of transmission to employees and other shoppers.

While many restaurants are opening up with limited seating, please order your meals to go for the first 10-14 days after your arrival just to be on the safe side. A little extra effort (or inconvenience) now could mean the difference between keeping our economy open through the summer or shutting down the county again.

One last thing: Please wear a mask and make sure your mouth and nose are covered. Masks are required in public places in Summit County and readily available for purchase at this point. Hopefully all of this will pass soon, but for now, we need everyone to work together to stay safe and open.