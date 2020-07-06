Letter to the editor: Visitors should stay away until a vaccine is developed

I have never been one to complain about the visitors to Summit County because you are the reason we have made a good life here for nearly 40 years. Your support has created jobs in our tourism industry, construction, landscaping, retail, etc.

But now, in the time of a pandemic, please leave us alone at least for a while until the vaccine comes out, and we can all be protected. Though you may feel healthy and want to be out in our beautiful surroundings, you may be carrying the bug and unknowingly infecting our community because you chose to leave your community (probably because they were getting sick). The number of Texas and California license plates flowing into our towns is very upsetting.

Please think about what you are doing by coming here and whom you are affecting. Our numbers have been under control, and now they are beginning to climb since your arrival. Please turn around, head home, be safe, and then come back when this is under control.

If you have to stay (or feel it’s your right to be here), at least follow our rules with masks, distancing, etc., and stay closer to your rental. Don’t make this your political statement. Be respectful, please, of our lovely little community as we will be toward you when times are better.

This too will pass someday. We’ll welcome you then with open arms, and the gratitude you’ll deserve!