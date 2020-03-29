Letter to the editor: Vote Andrew Aerenson for Frisco Town Council

Andrew Aerenson is running for the Frisco Town Council. That should surprise no one who knows him! It is rare to be as enthusiastically involved in a community as Aerenson has been in the last five years. He is an integral member of The Summit Foundation (where Cary and Andrew served together) and the Summit County Rotary Club Board of Directors. He is a Mountain Scholars Mentor and, at a national level, a Red Cross disaster supervisor. His leadership in the community together with his experience as a real estate/business attorney and entrepreneur provide him with a depth of knowledge of the issues that often confront the Frisco Town Council.

It is not only his energy and experience that will make him a great council person. It is also his exceptional ability to listen with his head and heart, to carefully weigh the pros and cons of issues and to express his opinion with clarity.

We have lived in Summit County for 24 years and are very confident that Aerenson will be an outstanding addition to the Frisco Town Council. Election day is April 7. Please vote for Aerenson.