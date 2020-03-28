Letter to the editor: Vote Andrew Aerenson for Frisco Town Council

I have owned property in Frisco for 14 years, and this is my first letter to the editor. I feel compelled to endorse Andrew Aerenson for Frisco Town Council. Unlike some people who run for public office, Aerenson does not have a particular agenda or “ax to grind.“ He has a passion for Frisco and has the skills to navigate to the best solutions for the community. I know Aerenson to be a patient listener who thrives on getting things done. He won’t try to shorten or circumvent the political process, but I think he is good at finding the balance between different points of view. He thrives on meetings and productive presentations of people’s opinions. He is a businessman with high regard for fiscal responsibility and fairness. In an era of too much compromise in politics, Frisco needs someone like Aerenson to help get to the heart of the issues that Frisco will face in the days and years to come. If you want a level head as your voice for Frisco, vote for Aerenson.