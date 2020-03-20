Letter to the editor: Vote Andrew Aerenson for Frisco Town Council

As a 29-year resident of Frisco, I would like to encourage local residents to please consider voting for Andrew Aerenson for Frisco Town Council. I have personally worked with Aerenson on The Summit Foundation Board of Directors, and I believe he would be a wonderful addition to the Frisco Town Council.

Since moving to Summit County over five years ago, Aerenson has totally thrown himself into the Summit County community. He is an active board member with the Rotary Club of Summit County and The Summit Foundation. In addition, he is a mentor with the Mountain Scholars program through Colorado Mountain College. At a national level, Aerenson is a Red Cross Disaster Supervisor, ready to go anywhere in the U.S. to assist communities experiencing natural disasters.

Aerenson brings a wonderful set of skills that will assist him with his work with the Frisco Town Council. As an attorney, businessman and real estate developer, he understands complicated issues related to planning, zoning and community development. He also knows what it is like to manage a business. In addition, he understands the importance of leading with his heart. He never seems to lose sight of maintaining positive relationships and listening to others.

Aerenson will fight to preserve Frisco’s mountain charm through effective communication, collaboration and a willingness to do whatever it takes to make sure the town thrives and maintains a high quality of life for its residents. Please make sure to vote for Aerenson for Frisco Town Council.