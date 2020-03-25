Letter to the editor: Vote Andy Aerenson for Frisco Town Council during April election

I would like to urge Frisco voters to consider Andy Aerenson when you vote for Frisco Town Council this year. Aerenson is very intelligent, articulate, compassionate, personable and open-minded. He listens carefully to what folks have to say, and he will be able to find common ground and build coalitions with other council members as the town grapples with the many challenges it faces. He is also experienced in disaster and emergency response from his work with the American Red Cross. These are all traits that will serve the council and the residents of Frisco well in the years ahead.