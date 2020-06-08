Letter to the editor: Vote Arn Menconi for Senate District 8 in June 30 primary

Serving as a state legislator is a part-time job. But Summit County’s state senate district, Senate District 8, consists of seven counties – from Breckenridge north to Wyoming and west to Utah. Serving in the Senate District 8 seat is more than a full-time job! It is working with people of all political stripes, and it’s driving hours and hours to get to the far-flung communities of Craig, Walden, Winter Park, Battlement Mesa, Steamboat Springs and of course our Summit County towns.

Here is why I believe Democrat Arn Menconi is the person for the job:

He served two terms as Eagle County commissioner working to support child care, affordable housing, smart growth, open space and more

He never stops reaching out to hear from every possible voter

He is a progressive who walks his talk, working during a lifetime of public and nonprofit service to get things done and improve communities

He genuinely understands the diversity of Senate District 8 and its many needs — accessible and affordable health care for all, preserving our wonderful outdoor environment, working to reverse human-caused climate change, high-speed broadband everywhere for full access to the 21st century, and an on-the-ground approach to economic development and diversification

Rural Colorado is always at risk of losing employers, losing jobs, losing economic vitality – even after the pandemic recession (or depression) ends. Our Colorado Senate district deserves a strong candidate who understands the perseverance it takes to advocate successfully for northwest Colorado while working under the gold dome in Denver. This is not a glorified part-time job to add to your resume. It is full-time work serving the people and communities of our region.

The primary election is June 30. If you are voting in the Democratic primary, I urge you to support Menconi for Senate District 8.