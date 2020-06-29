Letter to the editor: Vote Arn Menconi for Senate District 8 in primary election

I am writing today to urge you to support Arn Menconi for Senate District 8. I got to know both Menconi and Karl Hanlon in 2018 when they ran against Diane Mitsch Bush in the Democratic primary for Congress. I was Mitsch Bush’s campaign manager.

Although he was an opponent, Menconi earned my respect and trust. He ran a clean campaign and spent his donors’ money and his time wisely. He was the first to congratulate Mitsch Bush upon her win and immediately got to work with us on our campaign. His work ethic is unrivaled, as is his integrity.

Menconi is a dedicated public servant. He has connected youths to the outdoors via Snowboard Outreach Society, the nonprofit he founded more than 20 years ago. He has legislated, serving as an Eagle County commissioner who crafted policy on affordable housing and early childhood education. Menconi puts his constituents first. For him, this race is about representing you.

Can he beat the incumbent Republican in the general election? I’d argue yes. He won two hard-fought elections in Eagle County before the county was considered progressive. Progressive values, backed up by real experience, are popular and motivating.

If you’d like to be part of a movement for progressive change and if you’d like to see a hard-working, nontraditional politician as the Democratic nominee for Senate District 8, I urge you to support Menconi.