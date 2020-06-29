Letter to the editor: Vote Arn Menconi for Senate District 8 in primary election
Steamboat Springs
I am writing today to urge you to support Arn Menconi for Senate District 8. I got to know both Menconi and Karl Hanlon in 2018 when they ran against Diane Mitsch Bush in the Democratic primary for Congress. I was Mitsch Bush’s campaign manager.
Although he was an opponent, Menconi earned my respect and trust. He ran a clean campaign and spent his donors’ money and his time wisely. He was the first to congratulate Mitsch Bush upon her win and immediately got to work with us on our campaign. His work ethic is unrivaled, as is his integrity.
Menconi is a dedicated public servant. He has connected youths to the outdoors via Snowboard Outreach Society, the nonprofit he founded more than 20 years ago. He has legislated, serving as an Eagle County commissioner who crafted policy on affordable housing and early childhood education. Menconi puts his constituents first. For him, this race is about representing you.
Can he beat the incumbent Republican in the general election? I’d argue yes. He won two hard-fought elections in Eagle County before the county was considered progressive. Progressive values, backed up by real experience, are popular and motivating.
If you’d like to be part of a movement for progressive change and if you’d like to see a hard-working, nontraditional politician as the Democratic nominee for Senate District 8, I urge you to support Menconi.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User