Letter to the editor: Vote Arn Menconi in Senate District 8 primary June 30
Silverthorne
As a mother, an SOS mentor and a Summit County resident for 20-plus years, I’d like to take the time to endorse Arn Menconi for the Colorado Senate District 8 Democratic Party candidate. I first met Menconi, founder of SOS, when I was training to be a SOS Learn to Ride mentor in 2010. Through my years of volunteering, I have seen the positive impacts that the program Menconi created has had for both my son, who was part of the program, and through my volunteering as an SOS mentor with my mentees. Menconi walks the talk and he has a proven track record of creating change both as the founder of SOS and as a former Eagle County commissioner. Menconi has been protesting for Black Lives Matter long before others had the courage to stand up, and he is passionate about creating a healthy planet and a safe and just world for all of our children. Please vote for Menconi as the Democratic Party candidate June 30.
