Letter to the editor: Vote Braden Angel for 5th Judicial District attorney

During my time as director of Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, Braden Angel served as our legal advocate. His expertise greatly enhanced our legal advocacy program both in scope and effectiveness. The best example of his impact was the Justice for Victims Project, which addressed gaps in legal advocacy for victims across the 5th Judicial District. Angel coordinated with area attorneys to secure representation for many more survivors of domestic and sexual violence than we would have served with a single in-house attorney alone.

The project began as a regional version of similar projects being implemented throughout the state, but the Advocates version was unique, thanks to Angel’s work with funding sources to incorporate innovative elements that he knew from experience would serve survivors of domestic and sexual violence in our district especially well.

Prior to his service with Advocates, Angel worked for the 5th Judicial District in Summit, Eagle and Lake counties, including as head of the Lake County office. In addition to successfully prosecuting jury trials in every county of the district, Angel has also collaborated with multidisciplinary teams focusing on the reduction of domestic and sexual violence in both Summit and Eagle.

Angel brings the prosecutorial experience, knowledge of the district and community relationships needed for the role of district attorney as well as the integrity, compassion and sense of civic responsibility we need from our elected officials. What sets him apart, however, is his unique perspective on the experience of survivors of domestic and sexual violence resulting from his work with victim advocacy organizations, both directly with Advocates here in Summit and collaboratively with Bright Future Foundation in Eagle County.

Angel’s demonstrated success, leadership and initiative make him an exceptional candidate for our DA.

Vote for Angel for district attorney.