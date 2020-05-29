Letter to the editor: Vote Braden Angel in June 30 primary for 5th Judicial District

My name is Sanam Mehrnia. In 2016, I ran for District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District. I am female. On May 22, 2020, Heidi McCollum made false statements in her press release and claimed to be the “first woman to ever be on the ballot for District Attorney in the 5th Judicial District.” This is not only a false claim, but it is also grossly insulting. Not only is she not the first female to be on the ballot, but as a female it is insulting for McCollum to falsely play the “first female card.” McCollum’s boss and direct supervisor, Bruce Brown, was my opponent in 2016, and thus she has actual knowledge that her statement is untrue. McCollum either decided to purposefully ignore/discount my presence and falsely take credit for my achievement or as the result of incompetence, forgot. Either of these possibilities demonstrates that she is not competent to be district attorney.

When I ran in 2016, I ran on a platform of community. I ran on justice, honesty and collaboration. I never put forth a campaign to highlight the historical achievement of being the first woman on the ballot because I was focused on my community, rather than a media stunt. Sadly, this is not the first time McCollum has taken credit for the historical accomplishments of female attorneys who have broken down barriers before her. McCollum previously claimed that she was the first female assistant district attorney in our district. That is a distinction and an accomplishment held by the honorable Judge Karen Romeo, who continues to serve as a District Court judge.

As an attorney and a member of this community, I support honesty in justice. I support Braden Angel for district attorney for the 5th Judicial District.