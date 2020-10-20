Letter to the editor: Vote Bruce Butler for Summit County commissioner
I am not writing to tell you how to vote. That’s your business. I’m sharing how I personally intend to vote on the upcoming Summit County commissioner race in District 3.
I served with Bruce Butler as an elected official in Silverthorne, first sharing Silverthorne Town Council duties with him and later when Butler was mayor. I was impressed that he took pride in serving the community without bias or personal agenda, and he put in many long hours helping Silverthorne become a better place. On issues great and small, we started with the facts, collaborated on the process and reached a consensus. When a decision was made, we all respectfully moved on to the next matter without harboring ill will. Butler also possesses strong financial acumen, which is a necessary part of public service. In short, I think Butler has the leadership and stewardship skills that will serve us all well if he is elected county commissioner.
I respect all the candidates in this race and refuse to comment negatively in an effort to make my choice look better. Josh Blanchard and his team do a fine job at Lake Dillon Theatre Co., and Erin Young has developed a true community meeting place at Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea. I appreciate their efforts and service.
Thanks for voting, and thank you to all those in Silverthorne and the north county that make our community a great place to live and work.
