Letter to the editor: Vote Bruce Butler for Summit County commissioner

Experience in effective local government is critically important, especially in challenging times. Bruce Butler was the mayor of Silverthorne during what was billed until now as the worst recession since the Great Depression. Not only did he help guide that town through some tough decision-making, the decisions made placed Silverthorne in a position to create jobs that diversified their economic base. That diversification is what is needed across all of Summit County if we’re to remain successful.

We need a county commissioner who knows from experience how to effectively address challenges, someone with a track record of success and a passion for getting the job done. Butler had to make some pretty tough decisions back in 2009. Personally, I would prefer to have a county commissioner who has been tested before in a leadership role. It’s one thing to talk a good game. It’s something else entirely to execute. We need someone in that office who can hit the ground running. Butler is that someone.