Letter to the editor: Vote Chris Alleman for Summit School District board

This year’s election is asking us to select four new members for our school board. I would like to endorse Chris Alleman. I have had the pleasure of serving on the board for the Lake Dillon Theatre Company, where he serves as the Producing Artistic Director. I am impressed by his’ dedication to serving the stakeholders as well as managing a very large and intricate budget. These are two skills that will serve him well as a member of the Summit School District board. We need board members who will hold our district’s leaders and teachers accountable for our student’s educational well-being. We need people on this board who aren’t content with the status-quo and will continually challenge our district to become better and to continually improve the education we offer the children of our county. Alleman exhibits excellent leadership, organizational, and managerial skills, which will allow him to accomplish these goals. He is not afraid to ask the difficult questions and is willing to take on the challenge to address even the most difficult situations. Please join me in voting for Alleman.