Letter to the editor: Vote Consuelo Redhorse for school board

Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching” — C.S. Lewis

Consuelo Redhorse has this quote at her desk and, in my opinion, espouses it every day. I have had the privilege of working with Redhorse for more than 13 years, and I know she is the right choice for the Summit School District board.

I watch her integrity every day at work. Our business is rental housing, and she listens and speaks to our residents and vendors with respect, thoughtfulness and concern. She is a master accountant and holds our company to the highest standard of honesty and conscientiousness. I know she did the same in her roles of treasurer, board chair and committee member in Summit County schools.

I watch her integrity in her connection with her family, with Summit County education and with the Summit County community. I’ve seen her lead the Girl Scouts and coach Girls on the Run for many years. She shows the girls how to support each other, how to have confidence in themselves and how to respect each other’s differences. She and her daughter give their time and love to the animals at the shelter, read and laugh with the kids at the preschool and participate in all the various school fundraisers. Her family joins in innumerable local events and is committed to keeping Summit County green.

I am inspired by her integrity every day. Please join me in voting for Redhorse for school board.