Letter to the editor: Vote Dennis Kuhn for Breckenridge Town Council

When my family and I first moved into our neighborhood 25 years ago, Dennis Kuhn was one of the first to reach out. Since then, we have spent time together raising our families, camping, biking and skiing. I’ve had the pleasure to work with Kuhn, watch him create policy on the Breckenridge Open Space Advisory Commission and participate in literally countless formal and informal community meetings. Kuhn is always wanting to know more, meet new people and extol the virtues of our community.

When Kuhn first mentioned he wanted to run for Breckenridge Town Council, I realized he has spent the last 40 years gathering the historical perspective of this town, learning about and getting to know all the varied members of our community. He is always reaching out. His absolute genuine and collaborative approach will serve him well as a member of the Breckenridge Town Council. Please vote for Kuhn on April 7.