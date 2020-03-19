Letter to the editor: Vote Dennis Kuhn for Breckenridge Town Council

I am writing to endorse Dennis Kuhn in the upcoming Breckenridge Town Council election. I have known Kuhn for over 40 years as a tenant, neighbor and friend. His qualities of honesty, integrity and loyalty are those of the highest level and beyond reproach. In this election, and when elected, Kuhn has one agenda: What is best for the town of Breckenridge.

In these so often divided political times, I guarantee that Kuhn will provide a consistent nonpartisan approach to town of Breckenridge issues. My vote is for Kuhn. I hope yours will be also.