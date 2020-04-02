Letter to the editor: Vote Dick Carleton, Eric Mamula in Breckenridge election

The Breckenridge Restaurant Association would like to take this opportunity to endorse both Dick Carleton for Breckenridge Town Council and Eric Mamula for Breckenridge mayor in Tuesday’s election. Our association’s backing of two of our colleagues represents a desire for our organization to support the diverse population and relevant interests that affect our community. We believe this is best accomplished by candidates with proven experience, a broad understanding of our neighborhoods and a history of civic engagement. The complexity of issues and the mix of challenges present in the Upper Blue River Basin demand candidates with a broad range of skills that are able to address diverse interests like open space, affordable housing and the appropriate management of municipal infrastructure. Serving at our town’s council level is a vital task that must assist, consider and respect a variety of residents, social interests and professions in the resource-rich community that is Breckenridge. Collectively, these candidates’ businesses employ hundreds of workers, hard workers who take pride in living in our community. Both candidates, through the year-round efforts cultivated within their respective organizations, have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours to civic, philanthropic and other local causes within our community. It is because of the values exhibited by these efforts that our association supports the election of Councilman Carleton and reelection of Mayor Mamula to Breckenridge’s Town Council. Return your ballot today. Remember, Tuesday, April 7, is Election Day.