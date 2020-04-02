Letter to the editor: Vote Dick Carleton for Breckenridge Town Council

I recommend all our incumbents for the upcoming Breckenridge Town Council election. Each has a separate set of traits that distinguish them and add to the variety on the council. They have all done a great job in these difficult times. I would particularly like to endorse Dick Carleton. Carleton has been involved in the community through all 38 years I have known him. His restaurants have hosted countless fundraisers for numerous charities. Mi Casa’s Cinco de Mayo is the biggest fundraiser for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center program. To list all the boards Carleton has sat on would use up my 300 words.

Dick and Cathy Carleton, having raised three kids in our Summit school system, are well aware of resident concerns voiced in our recent 20-year visioning process. In these times of Democrat versus Republican, town versus ski area, locals’ concerns versus tourist needs, Carleton has been a voice of compromise and reason. He was a key member of the committee to oversee the impacts of the Peak 6 expansion several years ago. They served as a watchdog for environmental, social and economic impacts the expansion might bring. This committee was very vocal in presenting residents’ concerns. This resulted in many concessions being made by the ski area.

Before Carleton was on council, in the spirit of “getting along,” he hosted several meetings at his restaurant. A representative from Town Council, the Breckenridge Resort Chamber and businessmen from retail, restaurant, lodging and real estate sat down with ski area officials such as Pat Campbell and John Buhler. Plenty of positive outcomes resulted from these meetings, but the greatest outcome was the detent established between town and ski area at these meetings. Carleton can work either side of the fence, depending primarily on our community needs.