Letter to the editor: Vote Dick Carleton for Breckenridge Town Council

I have known Dick Carleton for about 40 years. He is a very good friend of mine. A great husband and father. I know him to be a honest, hard-working businessman and a devoted community leader.

Anybody who has lived in Breckenridge and been involved with the community for any amount of time would have to admit that Carleton has been helping with all aspects of this community for many, many years. I think that over the years, he has helped most local nonprofits in some kind of way.

As a large employer in Breckenridge, he understands some of the problems — housing, parking, day care, medical — facing residents and employees alike.

I think Carleton has the experience that allows him to see the big picture in Breckenridge. That is why I support Carleton for Breckenridge Town Council. Vote Tuesday, April 7.