Letter to the editor: Vote Elisabeth Lawrence for Summit County commissioner

I have had the pleasure of working with Elisabeth Lawrence this year, this most crazy year of COVID and fires and divisiveness.

Lawrence took the position as commissioner for District 1 when Dan Gibbs was appointed as our state Division of Natural Resources director. She came in and immediately dug into details on all county operations and stepped up to work on numerous new committees and task force groups related to COVID response. She is a go-getter — no stopping her. She is an incredibly hard worker and committed to solving problems as they arise and for the long term.

Lawrence is an incredible gift to our community, and we need to keep her in this position.

Vote Elisabeth Lawrence for District 1 commissioner.