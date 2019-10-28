Letter to the editor: Vote Emily Lutke for Summit School District board

If you haven’t yet cast your vote, please consider voting for Emily Lutke for school board. She is an outstanding mother; a dedicated, hard-working employee at Breckenridge Ski Resort; a leader and a loyal friend. She has my vote because she deeply cares about this community. Lutke never drops her commitments, and she knows how to prioritize when life gets busy. She is honest, thorough, efficient and smart. She is generous and selfless, in all respects. Lutke would be an incredible asset to the board. Do the kids a favor and vote for Lutke.