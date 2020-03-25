Letter to the editor: Vote Emily Wahl for Breckenridge Town Council

It matters. For 2020, it is vital we vote for caring, committed and capable leadership for Breckenridge Town Council. I am supporting Emily Wahl.

She has devoted significant amount of time and effort working in our community to understand our pressing issues: affordable living, child care, health care, including mental health, climate change and managing growth. Wahl, as the daughter of Hispanic immigrants, has a proven track record in both corporate and nonprofit leadership. She is a champion for acceptance, economic opportunity and gender and racial equity. She can hit the ground running on day one of her term. She seeks out new ideas and different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops reasonable positions. She’s approachable and engaged, and she is genuinely committed to governing well.

Please join all informed people in voting for Wahl for Breckenridge Town Council.